Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 Ford F-150? This is it. Quality and prestige abound with this Ford F-150 XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford F-150 XLT is the one! Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford F-150 XLT is a perfect addition to any home.
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- Fixed rear window
- Black door handles
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Chrome rear step bumper
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- KEYPAD
- Radio w/Clock
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 200 Amp Alternator
- 136.3 L Fuel Tank
- 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Aluminum Panels
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
- GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- 1590# Maximum Payload
- Engine: 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT FFV
- Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
- SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3 message centre in instrument cluster
- Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum
- Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest, cupholders, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
- Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul/sport mode
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
