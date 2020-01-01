Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Ford F-150. This Ford F-150 Lariat is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This Ford F-150 Lariat comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. The Ford F-150 Lariat will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford F-150 Lariat is a perfect addition to any home.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Trip Computer
- Fixed antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Power Options
-
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Comfort
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Additional Features
-
- Rear Parking Sensors
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Chrome rear step bumper
- Front Cupholder
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- 3.31 AXLE RATIO
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- KEYPAD
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Mobile hotspot internet access
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 200 Amp Alternator
- 136.3 L Fuel Tank
- 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Aluminum Panels
- GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
- Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
- Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Power Rear Window w/Defroster
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
- Door Mirrors and Pedals
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Streaming Audio
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
- Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
- Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
- 2100# Maximum Payload
- Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- REAR VIEW CAMERA W/DYNAMIC HITCH ASSIST
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
- Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul/sport mode
- TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/T
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
- Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: silver painted pockets
- Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and cooled 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
- Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Inclinometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
- Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 5,000 lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument c...
