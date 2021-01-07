Menu
2016 Ford F-150

109,905 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0L | Back Up Cam | Navigation | Remote Start

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0L | Back Up Cam | Navigation | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,905KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6585004
  • Stock #: MB081A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1CF8GFC88268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze Fire
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MB081A
  • Mileage 109,905 KM

Vehicle Description

You can find this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0L | Back Up Cam | Navigation | Remote Start and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. Quality and prestige abound with this Ford F-150 XLT 5.0L | Back Up Cam | Navigation | Remote Start. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Beautiful color combination with Bronze Fire exterior over Medium Earth Gray interior making this the one to own! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Trailer Wiring Harness
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rear-wheel drive
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
KEYPAD
Radio w/Clock
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Aluminum Panels
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
87.1 L Fuel Tank
SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3 message centre in instrument cluster
Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest, cupholders, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul/sport mode
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Tires: P245/70R17 BSW A/S
1730# Maximum Payload
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

