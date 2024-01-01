$25,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150 Super Cab
XLT
2016 Ford F-150 Super Cab
XLT
Location
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,973 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, 4X4, Non Smoker, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 110V/400W Outlet, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Payload Package, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Accent-Colour Running Boards, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Black Billet Style Grille w/Body-Colour Surround, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome Billet Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Front & Rear Off-Road Tuned Shock Absorbers, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting, Navigation System, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Upgraded Radiator, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XLT Sport Appearance Package, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
White 2016 Ford F-150 XLT | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |
Clean CARFAX.
Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!
Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.
Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!
If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.
Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-776-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-776-6447