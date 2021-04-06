Menu
2016 Ford F-350

155,552 KM

Details Description Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
Super Duty SRW Platinum | Cooled Seats | Navigation | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  • Listing ID: 6874152
  • Stock #: NB019A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT5GEC08723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Pecan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NB019A
  • Mileage 155,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gently-used 2016 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW we recently got in. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordSuper Duty F-350 SRW Platinum | Cooled Seats | Navigation | Remote Start, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW Platinum | Cooled Seats | Navigation | Remote Start.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Remote Start System
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
glove box
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Navigation
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Step Bumper
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
HD shock absorbers
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
SONY SPEAKERS
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE ASSIST
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Restricted Driving Mode
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Regular Amplifier
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
HD 200 Amp Alternator
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
10-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: voice-activated communications and entertainment system, USB port, 911 Assist, steering wheel-mounted controls and microphone in headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Inclinometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: SelectShift and tow/haul mode
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heated/Cooled Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat -inc: monotone leather insert, fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, flip-up centre seat w/lockable storage and power point, 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, 10-way power driver and pas...
4060# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 5,080 kgs (11,200 lbs) Payload Package
Wheels: 20 Platinum Cast Aluminum -inc: painted pockets
Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: LT275/70Rx18E BSW A/T spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

