Essex Motors
519-776-7555
2016 Ford Fiesta
SE*Low K's*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*1.6L-4cyl
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
111,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10186242
- Stock #: 75429
- VIN: 3FADP4BJ3GM175429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 75429
- Mileage 111,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3