$17,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Flex
Limited w/Ecoboost
Location
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447
$17,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 184,705 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, AWD, AWD, 10-Way Power Heated Driver/Passenger Seat, 1-Touch PowerFold & Tumble 3rd Row Fold Flat Bench, 20" Polished-Aluminum Wheels, 3.16 Axle Ratio, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Mitigation, Black Beltline Moulding, Cooled Front Seats, Engine Block Heater, Equipment Group 303A, Floor Mats w/Unique Logo, Grille Centre Bar Painted Shadow Black, Heated Steering Wheel, Liftgate Applique Painted Shadow Black, Limited Appearance Package, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats (G), Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Shadow Black Painted Roof, Sideview Mirror Caps Painted Shadow Black, Unique Instrument Panel and Door Trim Appliques, Wheels: 20" Painted Black w/Machined-Aluminum Face.
Recent Arrival! Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2016 Ford Flex Limited | Heated Seats | Backup Camera | w/EcoBoost |
Clean CARFAX.
CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!
Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.
Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!
If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.
Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."
Reviews:
* Flex owners tend to rave about the unique looks, flexible interior, and a "do anything, anytime" demeanour. From family hauler to mobile office, numerous owners have found appeal in the Flex for a wide range of reasons. Power output from the EcoBoost V6 is highly rated, as is Flex's all-weather confidence on models with AWD. Feature favourites include the powerful heated seats and so-called "limousine-like rear legroom" enabled in part by Flex's long wheelbase. On most aspects of comfort, versatility and looks, this machine seems to have hit the mark. Highway cruising comfort and cargo space are also commonly praised. Source: autoTRADER.ca
