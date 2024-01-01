Menu
Account
Sign In
Leather, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, AWD, AWD, 10-Way Power Heated Driver/Passenger Seat, 1-Touch PowerFold & Tumble 3rd Row Fold Flat Bench, 20 Polished-Aluminum Wheels, 3.16 Axle Ratio, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Mitigation, Black Beltline Moulding, Cooled Front Seats, Engine Block Heater, Equipment Group 303A, Floor Mats w/Unique Logo, Grille Centre Bar Painted Shadow Black, Heated Steering Wheel, Liftgate Applique Painted Shadow Black, Limited Appearance Package, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats (G), Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Shadow Black Painted Roof, Sideview Mirror Caps Painted Shadow Black, Unique Instrument Panel and Door Trim Appliques, Wheels: 20 Painted Black w/Machined-Aluminum Face. Recent Arrival! Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2016 Ford Flex Limited | Heated Seats | Backup Camera | w/EcoBoost | Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Reviews: * Flex owners tend to rave about the unique looks, flexible interior, and a do anything, anytime demeanour. From family hauler to mobile office, numerous owners have found appeal in the Flex for a wide range of reasons. Power output from the EcoBoost V6 is highly rated, as is Flexs all-weather confidence on models with AWD. Feature favourites include the powerful heated seats and so-called limousine-like rear legroom enabled in part by Flexs long wheelbase. On most aspects of comfort, versatility and looks, this machine seems to have hit the mark. Highway cruising comfort and cargo space are also commonly praised. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2016 Ford Flex

184,705 KM

Details Description Features

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Flex

Limited w/Ecoboost

Watch This Vehicle
12045400

2016 Ford Flex

Limited w/Ecoboost

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 12045400
  2. 12045400
  3. 12045400
  4. 12045400
  5. 12045400
  6. 12045400
  7. 12045400
  8. 12045400
  9. 12045400
  10. 12045400
  11. 12045400
  12. 12045400
  13. 12045400
  14. 12045400
  15. 12045400
  16. 12045400
  17. 12045400
  18. 12045400
  19. 12045400
  20. 12045400
  21. 12045400
  22. 12045400
  23. 12045400
  24. 12045400
  25. 12045400
Contact Seller

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,705KM
VIN 2FMHK6DTXGBA14965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 184,705 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Backup Camera, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, AWD, AWD, 10-Way Power Heated Driver/Passenger Seat, 1-Touch PowerFold & Tumble 3rd Row Fold Flat Bench, 20" Polished-Aluminum Wheels, 3.16 Axle Ratio, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Mitigation, Black Beltline Moulding, Cooled Front Seats, Engine Block Heater, Equipment Group 303A, Floor Mats w/Unique Logo, Grille Centre Bar Painted Shadow Black, Heated Steering Wheel, Liftgate Applique Painted Shadow Black, Limited Appearance Package, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats (G), Perforated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Shadow Black Painted Roof, Sideview Mirror Caps Painted Shadow Black, Unique Instrument Panel and Door Trim Appliques, Wheels: 20" Painted Black w/Machined-Aluminum Face.

Recent Arrival! Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2016 Ford Flex Limited | Heated Seats | Backup Camera | w/EcoBoost |



Clean CARFAX.

CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Flex owners tend to rave about the unique looks, flexible interior, and a "do anything, anytime" demeanour. From family hauler to mobile office, numerous owners have found appeal in the Flex for a wide range of reasons. Power output from the EcoBoost V6 is highly rated, as is Flex's all-weather confidence on models with AWD. Feature favourites include the powerful heated seats and so-called "limousine-like rear legroom" enabled in part by Flex's long wheelbase. On most aspects of comfort, versatility and looks, this machine seems to have hit the mark. Highway cruising comfort and cargo space are also commonly praised. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT for sale in Essex, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 195,485 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Veloster N BASE for sale in Essex, ON
2022 Hyundai Veloster N BASE 32,386 KM $32,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Essex, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XL 131,496 KM $37,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Flex