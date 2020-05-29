2016 Ford Focus

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
- Convenience
-
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Exterior
-
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Rigid cargo cover
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- turn-by-turn navigation directions
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 46.9 L Fuel Tank
- 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
- Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
- 3.82 Axle Ratio
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
- Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Streaming Audio
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers -inc: 110-Watt, USB input, auxiliary input jack and speed sensitive volume control
- Wheels: 16 Painted Aluminum
- Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: removable adjustable headrests, 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual passenger
- SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD Display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 Smart Charging USB port
