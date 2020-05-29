Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

SE | Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE | Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 5202650
  2. 5202650
  3. 5202650
  4. 5202650
  5. 5202650
  6. 5202650
  7. 5202650
  8. 5202650
  9. 5202650
  10. 5202650
  11. 5202650
  12. 5202650
  13. 5202650
  14. 5202650
  15. 5202650
  16. 5202650
  17. 5202650
  18. 5202650
  19. 5202650
  20. 5202650
Contact Seller

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,154KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5202650
  • Stock #: DA011A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K2XGL375180
Exterior Colour
Kona Blue
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Ford Focus SE | Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • turn-by-turn navigation directions
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 46.9 L Fuel Tank
  • 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
  • 3.82 Axle Ratio
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
  • Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Streaming Audio
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers -inc: 110-Watt, USB input, auxiliary input jack and speed sensitive volume control
  • Wheels: 16 Painted Aluminum
  • Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: removable adjustable headrests, 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual passenger
  • SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD Display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 Smart Charging USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 20,462 KM
$32,499 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE ...
 140,421 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Flex Limit...
 86,943 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory