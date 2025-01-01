Menu
Account
Sign In
Leather, Backup Camera, Moonroof / Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, AWD, Good Brakes, Good Tires, Non Smoker, Fusion Titanium | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof |, 4D Sedan, EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Shadow Black, Black Leather, Equipment Group 300A, Navigation System. Recent Arrival! Shadow Black 2016 Ford Fusion Titanium | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Reviews: * Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2016 Ford Fusion

86,545 KM

Details Description Features

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Fusion

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
12816022

2016 Ford Fusion

Titanium

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 12816022
  2. 12816022
  3. 12816022
  4. 12816022
  5. 12816022
  6. 12816022
  7. 12816022
  8. 12816022
  9. 12816022
  10. 12816022
  11. 12816022
  12. 12816022
  13. 12816022
  14. 12816022
  15. 12816022
  16. 12816022
  17. 12816022
  18. 12816022
  19. 12816022
  20. 12816022
  21. 12816022
  22. 12816022
Contact Seller

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,545KM
VIN 3FA6P0D91GR100655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Backup Camera, Moonroof / Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, AWD, Good Brakes, Good Tires, Non Smoker, Fusion Titanium | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof |, 4D Sedan, EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Shadow Black, Black Leather, Equipment Group 300A, Navigation System.

Recent Arrival! Shadow Black 2016 Ford Fusion Titanium | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Sunroof |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Essex, ON
2018 Ford Fusion SE 103,927 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fusion Titanium for sale in Essex, ON
2016 Ford Fusion Titanium 86,545 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Essex, ON
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 110,471 KM $25,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2016 Ford Fusion