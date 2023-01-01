Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk*Low K's*Heated Leather*BT*Rear Cam

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk*Low K's*Heated Leather*BT*Rear Cam

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10403832
  • Stock #: 68292
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS9GW168292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, 4x4, 3.2L-6cyl, Heated leather seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UApps, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Cruise control, Tow hooks, Foglights, 17-inch black alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

