2016 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Safety Hill Descent Control Rear child safety locks Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Cargo Net 160 Amp Alternator Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Auxiliary transmission oil cooler Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Parkview Back-Up Camera 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Leather Gear Shift Knob Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather-Faced Seats w/Cloth Inserts Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Vinyl Door Trim Insert 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo 4.083 Axle Ratio Electronic Range Select Jeep Active Drive II GPS Antenna Input Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Off-Road Suspension Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Black Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Off-Road Aluminum Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Illuminated Front Cupholder Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details 1000# Maximum Payload 59.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) 8.4 Touch Screen Display Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4 Skid Plates Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential Paint w/Badging Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

