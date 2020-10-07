Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

81,712 KM

Details Description Features

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Navigation

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Navigation

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

81,712KM
Used
  VIN: 1C4PJMBS0GW239167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown w/Red Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MA460A
  • Mileage 81,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Navigation with 81,712km. The Jeep Cherokee is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this JeepCherokee Trailhawk | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Navigation, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive
Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cargo Net
160 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Parkview Back-Up Camera
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather-Faced Seats w/Cloth Inserts
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
4.083 Axle Ratio
Electronic Range Select
Jeep Active Drive II
GPS Antenna Input
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Off-Road Suspension
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Black Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Off-Road Aluminum
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details
1000# Maximum Payload
59.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
8.4 Touch Screen Display
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4 Skid Plates
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Paint w/Badging
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

