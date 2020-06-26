2016 Jeep Patriot

Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers

Fixed antenna Comfort glove box

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured grille Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel

Additional Features MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

120 amp alternator

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Permanent locking hubs

4.12 Axle Ratio

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

1 12V DC Power Outlet

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Analog Display

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Bodyside Cladding

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Chrome Gear Shift Knob

Tires: P215/60R17 BSW A-S Touring

Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer

Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage

51 L Fuel Tank

Illuminated Front Cupholder

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs)

60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

926# Maximum Payload

Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Black Side Mirrors

Air Conditioning -inc: Excludes $100 Federal Excise Tax

Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start

Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Granite Pockets

Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock and Aux Audio Input Jack

2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline

