2016 Jeep Patriot

- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Suspension
- TOURING SUSPENSION
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Comfort
- Trim
- Safety
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Additional Features
- MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- 120 amp alternator
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Permanent locking hubs
- 4.12 Axle Ratio
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Analog Display
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Chrome Gear Shift Knob
- Tires: P215/60R17 BSW A-S Touring
- Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
- Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
- 51 L Fuel Tank
- Illuminated Front Cupholder
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs)
- 60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 926# Maximum Payload
- Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Black Side Mirrors
- Air Conditioning -inc: Excludes $100 Federal Excise Tax
- Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start
- Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Granite Pockets
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock and Aux Audio Input Jack
- 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
