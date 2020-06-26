Menu
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Remote Start

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude | Heated Seats | Sunroof | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5314499
  • Stock #: LA014A
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB5GD630560
Exterior Colour
Maximum Steel Metallic
Interior Colour
DARK SLATE GREY
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude. Want more room? Want more style? This Jeep Patriot High Altitude is the vehicle for you. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this JeepPatriot High Altitude, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.

Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Media / Nav / Comm
  • 4 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured grille
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • 120 amp alternator
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • 4.12 Axle Ratio
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Analog Display
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Bodyside Cladding
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Tires: P215/60R17 BSW A-S Touring
  • Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
  • Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
  • 51 L Fuel Tank
  • Illuminated Front Cupholder
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • GVWR: 2,075 kgs (4,575 lbs)
  • 60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 926# Maximum Payload
  • Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Black Side Mirrors
  • Air Conditioning -inc: Excludes $100 Federal Excise Tax
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start
  • Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Granite Pockets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock and Aux Audio Input Jack
  • 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline

