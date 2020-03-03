2016 Lincoln MKS

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer

Window grid antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated rear seats Trim Chrome Grille Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks

AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory

Driver foot rest

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

Perimeter/approach lights

Power Rear Sunshade

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

2.77 Axle Ratio

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Wheels: 20 Polished Aluminum

KEYPAD

Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

3 LCD Monitors In The Front

72 L Fuel Tank

200 Amp Alternator

72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Remote Engine Start

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Clearcoat Paint w/Badging

Premium Amplifier

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

ELITE PACKAGE

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel

Seats w/Leather Back Material

Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim

Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Passenger Seat

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Manual Folding

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Bench Front Facing Leather Rear Seat

Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle activation

THX II audio system

16 Performance Speakers

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD touch screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 assist and 2 smart charging USB ports

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and SYNC with MyLincoln Touch External Memory Control

Tires: P245/45R20 99V

Stainless Steel Bodyside Insert

Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Premium Wood Package

1st Row Multi-Contour Seats

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) -inc: cross traffic alert

Premium Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated/cooled front seats, 12-way power driver/passenger seats w/power recline, 4-way power lumbar, power memory, and seat-colour-keyed tuxedo stripe on the seat backs (front and rear)

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru w/Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.