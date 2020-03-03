Menu
2016 Lincoln MKS

ecoboost

2016 Lincoln MKS

ecoboost

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,646KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4795641
  • Stock #: 95655
  • VIN: 1LNHL9FT8GG602383
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This 2016 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost is proudly offered by Ken Knapp Ford Quality and prestige abound with this Lincoln MKS EcoBoost. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lincoln MKS EcoBoost, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Lincoln MKS will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKS EcoBoost.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Window grid antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Heated rear seats
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
  • AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory
  • Driver foot rest
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Power Rear Sunshade
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
  • 2.77 Axle Ratio
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Wheels: 20 Polished Aluminum
  • KEYPAD
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • 72 L Fuel Tank
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Remote Engine Start
  • Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
  • Premium Amplifier
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • ELITE PACKAGE
  • Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
  • Seats w/Leather Back Material
  • Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim
  • Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
  • Passenger Seat
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Manual Folding
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Bench Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
  • Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle activation
  • THX II audio system
  • 16 Performance Speakers
  • SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD touch screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and SYNC with MyLincoln Touch External Memory Control
  • Tires: P245/45R20 99V
  • Stainless Steel Bodyside Insert
  • Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
  • Premium Wood Package
  • 1st Row Multi-Contour Seats
  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) -inc: cross traffic alert
  • Premium Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated/cooled front seats, 12-way power driver/passenger seats w/power recline, 4-way power lumbar, power memory, and seat-colour-keyed tuxedo stripe on the seat backs (front and rear)
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru w/Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

