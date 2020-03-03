2016 Lincoln MKS

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Window grid antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Seating
-
- Trim
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Rear child safety locks
- AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory
- Driver foot rest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Power Rear Sunshade
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
- Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
- 2.77 Axle Ratio
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Systems Monitor
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Wheels: 20 Polished Aluminum
- KEYPAD
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
- 72 L Fuel Tank
- 200 Amp Alternator
- 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Remote Engine Start
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
- Premium Amplifier
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- ELITE PACKAGE
- Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
- Seats w/Leather Back Material
- Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim
- Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
- Passenger Seat
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Manual Folding
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Bench Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
- Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle activation
- THX II audio system
- 16 Performance Speakers
- SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD touch screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and SYNC with MyLincoln Touch External Memory Control
- Tires: P245/45R20 99V
- Stainless Steel Bodyside Insert
- Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
- Premium Wood Package
- 1st Row Multi-Contour Seats
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) -inc: cross traffic alert
- Premium Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated/cooled front seats, 12-way power driver/passenger seats w/power recline, 4-way power lumbar, power memory, and seat-colour-keyed tuxedo stripe on the seat backs (front and rear)
- Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru w/Storage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.