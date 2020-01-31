Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve only has 59,621km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! The Lincoln MKX Reserve offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This Lincoln MKX Reserve is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lincoln MKX. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKX Reserve.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Systems Monitor
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- KEYPAD
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- 3.39 Axle Ratio
- Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 72 L Fuel Tank
- GVWR: TBD
- 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 175 Amp Alternator
- BLIS Blind Spot Sensor
- Smart Device Integration
- Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows, Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start
- Passenger Seat
- and Cross Traffic Alert
- Engine: 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- SYNC 3 -inc: 8 centre LCD touch screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist, 2 smart charging USB ports, and enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
- Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: Sport Mode
- SYNC 3 911 Assist Emergency Sos
- Tires: 20 -inc: 17 spare
- Wheels: 20 Premium Painted w/20 Spokes
- Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: micro perforation, 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and memory, 10-way power front-passenger seat w/power lumbar
