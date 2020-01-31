Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve only has 59,621km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! The Lincoln MKX Reserve offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This Lincoln MKX Reserve is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lincoln MKX. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKX Reserve.