Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 2500

76,038 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 9296131
  2. 9296131
  3. 9296131
  4. 9296131
  5. 9296131
  6. 9296131
Contact Seller

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

76,038KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9296131
  • Stock #: 96597Z
  • VIN: 3C6UR5ML4GG162042

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96597Z
  • Mileage 76,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gently-used 2016 Ram 2500 we recently got in. Quality and prestige abound with this Ram 2500 SLT. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this Ram2500 SLT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. The 2500 SLT is well maintained and has just 76,038km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Locking Tailgate
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 5.7L Hemi VVT V8
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
GVWR: 4,082 kgs (9,000 lbs)
117.3 L Fuel Tank
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Black door handles
Chrome Front Bumper
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Rear wheel spats
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
GPS Antenna Input
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat
Radio: 3.0 AM/FM
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Wheels: 18 x 8 Chrome-Clad Steel
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season -inc: Firestone Brand Tires
889.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 50,018 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series 33...
 106,959 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 147,861 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory