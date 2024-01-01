Menu
Account
Sign In
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, AWD, Non Smoker, Ludicrous Mode, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 33008 kilometers below market average! Silver Metallic 2016 Tesla Model X | Heated Seats | 360 Cam | Ludicrous Mode | Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

2016 Tesla Model X

90,341 KM

Details Description

$45,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Tesla Model X

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Tesla Model X

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 11485673
  2. 11485673
  3. 11485673
  4. 11485673
  5. 11485673
  6. 11485673
  7. 11485673
  8. 11485673
  9. 11485673
  10. 11485673
  11. 11485673
  12. 11485673
  13. 11485673
  14. 11485673
  15. 11485673
  16. 11485673
  17. 11485673
  18. 11485673
  19. 11485673
  20. 11485673
  21. 11485673
  22. 11485673
  23. 11485673
  24. 11485673
Contact Seller

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,341KM
VIN 5YJXCBE46GF007575

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 90,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, AWD, Non Smoker, Ludicrous Mode, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control.

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 33008 kilometers below market average! Silver Metallic 2016 Tesla Model X | Heated Seats | 360 Cam | Ludicrous Mode |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Used 2015 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Essex, ON
2015 Ford Fiesta SE 138,440 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT LT Turbo w/1SA for sale in Essex, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT LT Turbo w/1SA 108,940 KM $8,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody for sale in Essex, ON
2019 Dodge CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 16,423 KM $95,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2016 Tesla Model X