Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Chevrolet Trax? This is it. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Chevrolet Trax is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Chevrolet Trax, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
Vehicle Features
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Battery, 60AH
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Wipers, front intermittent
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Door locks, rear child security
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console
Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack, large glove box, upper glove box, open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack, centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Lighting, interior with front reading lights
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Lighting, cargo area, dome
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster
Headlamps, halogen projector type with automatic exterior lamp control
Tail lamps, LED
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Instrumentation, with analog tachometer; digital speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Cargo tie downs, 4
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Floor mats, colour-keyed and carpeted front
Door locks, power programmable
OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet, includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
Audio system feature, USB ports (2) with auxiliary input jack
Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum
Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Seats, front bucket with driver power lumbar
Remote Keyless Entry with panic alarm
Driver Information Centre 3.5 monochrome display, digital readouts, True White back lighting
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child/presence detector
Seat trim, Deluxe Cloth
Audio system, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compati...
OnStar, Guidance plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Vehicle Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map, deta...
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years including limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery, and is transferable. Does not include Emerg...
