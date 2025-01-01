Menu
2017 Ford Edge Sport | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sport Utility, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, AWD, 110V Power Outlet, Adaptive Steering, Auto-Dimming Drivers Exterior Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Canadian Touring Package, Cargo Accessory Package, Cargo Area Protector, Cold Weather Package, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Enhanced Park Assist w/Side Parking Sensors, Equipment Group 401A, Front 180 Camera w/Washer, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Auto High Beams, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Bumper Protector, Tonneau Cover, Voice Activated Navigation. New Price! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 39968 kilometers below market average! Shadow Black 2017 Ford Edge Sport | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation | Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Reviews: * Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Ford Edge

96,363 KM

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

SPORT

2017 Ford Edge

SPORT

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,363KM
VIN 2FMPK4AP2HBC66492

  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,363 KM

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, AWD, Non Smoker, Edge Sport | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sport Utility, 2.7L V6 EcoBoost, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, AWD, 110V Power Outlet, Adaptive Steering, Auto-Dimming Driver's Exterior Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Canadian Touring Package, Cargo Accessory Package, Cargo Area Protector, Cold Weather Package, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Enhanced Park Assist w/Side Parking Sensors, Equipment Group 401A, Front 180 Camera w/Washer, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Auto High Beams, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Bumper Protector, Tonneau Cover, Voice Activated Navigation.

New Price! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 39968 kilometers below market average! Shadow Black 2017 Ford Edge Sport | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Ford Edge