Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Edge

68,233 KM

Details Description Features

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 6128079
  2. 6128079
  3. 6128079
  4. 6128079
  5. 6128079
  6. 6128079
  7. 6128079
  8. 6128079
  9. 6128079
  10. 6128079
  11. 6128079
  12. 6128079
  13. 6128079
  14. 6128079
  15. 6128079
  16. 6128079
  17. 6128079
  18. 6128079
  19. 6128079
  20. 6128079
  21. 6128079
  22. 6128079
  23. 6128079
  24. 6128079
  25. 6128079
Contact Seller

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

68,233KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6128079
  • Stock #: FA087A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J95HBC23749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FA087A
  • Mileage 68,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for your interest in one of Ken Knapp Ford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start with 68,233km. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start is the one! You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.16 Axle Ratio
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Black Bodyside Cladding
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
GVWR: TBD
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters, Engine Block Heater
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
911 Assist Emergency Sos
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist, 1 smart-charging USB port, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable headrests
Passenger Seat
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2013 Cadillac XTS Pr...
 104,886 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 72,548 KM
$18,499 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 46,568 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory