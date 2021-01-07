Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Edge

73,501 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 6431517
  2. 6431517
  3. 6431517
  4. 6431517
  5. 6431517
  6. 6431517
  7. 6431517
  8. 6431517
  9. 6431517
  10. 6431517
  11. 6431517
  12. 6431517
  13. 6431517
  14. 6431517
  15. 6431517
  16. 6431517
  17. 6431517
  18. 6431517
  19. 6431517
  20. 6431517
  21. 6431517
  22. 6431517
  23. 6431517
  24. 6431517
  25. 6431517
  26. 6431517
  27. 6431517
Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,501KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6431517
  • Stock #: JB001A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JCXEBB08154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JB001A
  • Mileage 73,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 Ford Edge SEL with 73,501km. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Edge SEL. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. The Edge SEL has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 73,501km put on this Ford. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
glove box
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Cargo Net
Rear Parking Sensors
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.16 Axle Ratio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Wheels: 18 Painted Aluminum
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: 6-Spd SelectShift Auto w/Sport Mode
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
72 L Fuel Tank
908# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,531 kgs (5,580 lbs)
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: voice activation, 911 assist, VHR, SYNC Services, Applink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and USB port
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable -inc: clock, 6 speakers and auxiliary input jack media hub
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline and 2-way manual front-passenger seat w/manual recline
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2014 RAM 1500 SLT | ...
 136,430 KM
$21,599 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 46,510 KM
$35,499 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL |...
 35,577 KM
$26,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory