2017 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Comfort glove box Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Cargo Net Rear Parking Sensors Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.16 Axle Ratio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Wheels: 18 Painted Aluminum 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Black Bodyside Cladding Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control Vinyl Door Trim Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Transmission: 6-Spd SelectShift Auto w/Sport Mode 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 72 L Fuel Tank 908# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,531 kgs (5,580 lbs) Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: voice activation, 911 assist, VHR, SYNC Services, Applink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and USB port Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable -inc: clock, 6 speakers and auxiliary input jack media hub Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline and 2-way manual front-passenger seat w/manual recline Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

