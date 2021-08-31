Menu
2017 Ford Edge

55,783 KM

Details Description Features

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL | Blind Spot | Navigation | Panoramic Roof

2017 Ford Edge

SEL | Blind Spot | Navigation | Panoramic Roof

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

55,783KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7609423
  • Stock #: 96209
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J96HBC38681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
  • Interior Colour Dune
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96209
  • Mileage 55,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Ford Edge SEL | Blind Spot | Navigation | Panoramic Roof. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Ford Edge is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this White Gold AWD Ford Edge SEL | Blind Spot | Navigation | Panoramic Roof handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. One of the best things about this Ford Edge is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford Edge SEL | Blind Spot | Navigation | Panoramic Roof is a perfect addition to any home.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
3.16 Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
68.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters, Engine Block Heater
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
911 Assist Emergency Sos
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist, 1 smart-charging USB port, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls
Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable headrests
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

