$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2017 Ford Escape

SE | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Heated Seats

Location

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

  • 42,925KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5165528
  • Stock #: 95714
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD7HUD46878
Exterior Colour
Magnetic
Interior Colour
Medium Light Stone
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Thank you for your interest in one of Ken Knapp Ford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Ford Escape SE with 42,925km. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Ford Escape SE redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This 2017 Ford Escape has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Escape SE. It is incomparable for the price and quality.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 3.21 Axle Ratio
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Systems Monitor
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • KEYPAD
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
  • Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 61.7 L Fuel Tank
  • Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost GTDI Sigma -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology
  • GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs)
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Streaming Audio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum
  • SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port
  • Passenger Seat
  • Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests, dual seat back map pockets, 60/40 split reclining rear seat w/tip fold-flat latch, 2-way manually adjustable rear he...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

