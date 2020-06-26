Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

3.21 Axle Ratio

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

KEYPAD

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

61.7 L Fuel Tank

Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost GTDI Sigma -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology

GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs)

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Streaming Audio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum

SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port

Passenger Seat

Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests, dual seat back map pockets, 60/40 split reclining rear seat w/tip fold-flat latch, 2-way manually adjustable rear he...

