Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Ford Escape SE | Navigation | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam. This Ford Escape offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. This 2017 Ford Escape has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Escape SE | Navigation | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam is sure to sell fast.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat