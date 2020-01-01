This 2017 Ford Explorer XLT is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Ford Explorer gives you everything you need an automobile to be. This Ford Explorer XLT is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Take home this Ford Explorer XLT, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Windows
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Roof rack side rails
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
- FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
- Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Valet Function
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- KEYPAD
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
- 200 Amp Alternator
- 3.65 Axle Ratio
- 58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 70.4 L Fuel Tank
- GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
- Passenger Knee Airbag
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- 8-Way Passenger Seat
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Back-Up Camera w/Washer
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
- Wheels: 18 5-spoke Aluminum Painted
- Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/manual lumbar and 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints
- SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD touch screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, Applink, 911 Assist and 1 smart charging USB port
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.