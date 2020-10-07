2017 Ford Explorer

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Rear child safety locks Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness PERIMETER ALARM Black door handles Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Electronic Transfer Case Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.16 Axle Ratio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler LED brakelights FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels KEYPAD Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator Passenger Knee Airbag 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls and Cross Traffic Alert Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start BLIS Blind Spot

