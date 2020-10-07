Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

59,490 KM

Details Description Features

$34,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Sport | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

Sport | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 5893746
  2. 5893746
  3. 5893746
  4. 5893746
  5. 5893746
  6. 5893746
  7. 5893746
  8. 5893746
  9. 5893746
  10. 5893746
  11. 5893746
  12. 5893746
  13. 5893746
  14. 5893746
  15. 5893746
  16. 5893746
  17. 5893746
  18. 5893746
  19. 5893746
  20. 5893746
  21. 5893746
  22. 5893746
  23. 5893746
  24. 5893746
  25. 5893746
Contact Seller

$34,499

+ taxes & licensing

59,490KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5893746
  • Stock #: JA091A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT2HGA81127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JA091A
  • Mileage 59,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Ford Explorer. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Explorer Sport | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Ford Explorer Sport | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start. Well-known by many, the Explorer has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. This Ford Explorer Sport | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
PERIMETER ALARM
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.16 Axle Ratio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
KEYPAD
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
Passenger Knee Airbag
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
and Cross Traffic Alert
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
BLIS Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2017 Ford Explorer S...
 59,490 KM
$34,499 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 81,712 KM
$22,799 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger XLT...
 26,108 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory