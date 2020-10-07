+ taxes & licensing
390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Ford Explorer. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Explorer Sport | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Ford Explorer Sport | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start. Well-known by many, the Explorer has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. This Ford Explorer Sport | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems.
390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4