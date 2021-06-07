This 2017 Ford Explorer XLT | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start is proudly offered by Ken Knapp Ford This Ford Explorer XLT | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Ford Explorer XLT | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Explorer XLT | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start will definitely turn heads.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Roof rack side rails
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
Wheels: 18 5-spoke Aluminum Painted
Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/manual lumbar and 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD touch screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, Applink, 911 Assist and 1 smart charging USB port
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
