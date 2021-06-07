Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

85,871 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
XLT | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96125
  • Mileage 85,871 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ford Explorer XLT | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start is proudly offered by Ken Knapp Ford This Ford Explorer XLT | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Ford Explorer XLT | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Explorer XLT | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start will definitely turn heads.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Roof rack side rails
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
KEYPAD
Auto Locking Hubs
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
200 Amp Alternator
3.65 Axle Ratio
58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
Passenger Knee Airbag
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Streaming Audio
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
Wheels: 18 5-spoke Aluminum Painted
Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/manual lumbar and 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD touch screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, Applink, 911 Assist and 1 smart charging USB port
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

