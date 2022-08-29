Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Ford Explorer Sport | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Ford Explorer Sport | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Shadow Black 2017 4WD Ford Explorer Sport | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD touch screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, Applink, 911 Assist and 1 smart charging USB port
Perf Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: red accent stitching, memory driver's seat, 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/power lumbar and 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints
Radio: Premium Audio System by Sony -inc: 500 watt, Clear Phase and Live Acoustics, voice-activated touchscreen navigation system w/pinch-to-zoom capability, 12 speakers, Sirius satellite radio, including 6 month prepaid subscription, SiriusXM Traffic ...
