Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

83,302 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Sport | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

Sport | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 9325555
  2. 9325555
  3. 9325555
  4. 9325555
  5. 9325555
  6. 9325555
  7. 9325555
  8. 9325555
  9. 9325555
  10. 9325555
  11. 9325555
  12. 9325555
  13. 9325555
  14. 9325555
  15. 9325555
  16. 9325555
  17. 9325555
  18. 9325555
  19. 9325555
  20. 9325555
  21. 9325555
  22. 9325555
  23. 9325555
  24. 9325555
  25. 9325555
  26. 9325555
  27. 9325555
  28. 9325555
  29. 9325555
  30. 9325555
  31. 9325555
  32. 9325555
  33. 9325555
  34. 9325555
  35. 9325555
  36. 9325555
  37. 9325555
Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

83,302KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9325555
  • Stock #: JC079F
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT9HGE30753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JC079F
  • Mileage 83,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Ford Explorer Sport | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Ford Explorer Sport | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Shadow Black 2017 4WD Ford Explorer Sport | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD touch screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, Applink, 911 Assist and 1 smart charging USB port
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C) -inc: paddle shifters
Wheels: 20 Machined-Aluminum w/ Painted Pockets
Perf Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: red accent stitching, memory driver's seat, 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/power lumbar and 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints
Radio: Premium Audio System by Sony -inc: 500 watt, Clear Phase and Live Acoustics, voice-activated touchscreen navigation system w/pinch-to-zoom capability, 12 speakers, Sirius satellite radio, including 6 month prepaid subscription, SiriusXM Traffic ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2018 Lincoln MKX Res...
 61,843 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX+ | ...
 22,028 KM
$28,499 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 Supe...
 32,973 KM
$61,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory