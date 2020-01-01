Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Ford F-150? This is it. Loads of cargo space, exceptional towing and tons of raw torque are just a few of the things you'll love about this Ford F-150 truck. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordF-150 XLT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford F-150 XLT is the one! You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Comfort
-
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Fixed rear window
- Black door handles
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Chrome rear step bumper
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- KEYPAD
- Radio w/Clock
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 200 Amp Alternator
- 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Aluminum Panels
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Engine: 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT FFV
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
- Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode
- SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3 message centre in instrument cluster
- Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum
- Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest, cupholders, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
- Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
