Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Comfort glove box

Manual air conditioning Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

3.73 Axle Ratio

Fixed rear window

Black door handles

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Chrome rear step bumper

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

KEYPAD

Radio w/Clock

Auto Locking Hubs

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

200 Amp Alternator

136.3 L Fuel Tank

70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Aluminum Panels

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Engine: 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT FFV

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents

1570# Maximum Payload

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer

Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode

SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3 message centre in instrument cluster

Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum

Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest, cupholders, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar

Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

