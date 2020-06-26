Menu
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

XLT | Navigation | Big Screen | Adjustable Pedals

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  • 55,645KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5314496
  • Stock #: MA265A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1HFB46111
Exterior Colour
Blue Jeans Metallic
Interior Colour
Medium Earth Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Ford F-150. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Ford F-150 XLT | Navigation | Big Screen | Adjustable Pedals delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. At home in the country and in the city, this 2017 4WD Ford F-150 XLT | Navigation | Big Screen | Adjustable Pedals has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford F-150 XLT | Navigation | Big Screen | Adjustable Pedals. It is incomparable for the price and quality.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • Fixed rear window
  • Black door handles
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • KEYPAD
  • Radio w/Clock
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
  • GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT FFV
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
  • 1570# Maximum Payload
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
  • Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode
  • SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3 message centre in instrument cluster
  • Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum
  • Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest, cupholders, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
  • Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

