Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

72,893 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat 5.0L | Navigation | Cooled Seats | Blind Spot Detection

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat 5.0L | Navigation | Cooled Seats | Blind Spot Detection

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 6694847
  2. 6694847
  3. 6694847
  4. 6694847
  5. 6694847
  6. 6694847
  7. 6694847
  8. 6694847
  9. 6694847
  10. 6694847
  11. 6694847
  12. 6694847
  13. 6694847
  14. 6694847
  15. 6694847
  16. 6694847
  17. 6694847
  18. 6694847
  19. 6694847
  20. 6694847
  21. 6694847
  22. 6694847
  23. 6694847
  24. 6694847
  25. 6694847
  26. 6694847
  27. 6694847
  28. 6694847
  29. 6694847
  30. 6694847
  31. 6694847
  32. 6694847
Contact Seller

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

72,893KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6694847
  • Stock #: MB122A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7HFB58128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MB122A
  • Mileage 72,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Ford F-150. This Ford F-150 Lariat is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordF-150 Lariat, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford F-150 Lariat is the one! The Ford F-150 Lariat will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
glove box
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Rear Parking Sensors
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Aluminum Panels
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Door Mirrors and Pedals
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
2100# Maximum Payload
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
REAR VIEW CAMERA W/DYNAMIC HITCH ASSIST
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: silver painted pockets
Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and cooled 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Inclinometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 5,000 lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
SYNC 3 911 Assist Emergency Sos
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument c...
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 35,553 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE |...
 79,788 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 Li...
 61,123 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory