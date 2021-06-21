$33,499 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 8 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7418705

7418705 Stock #: 96165

96165 VIN: 1FTEW1EF7HFB43964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 96165

Mileage 111,865 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Front Cigar Lighter(s) KEYPAD 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1570# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Fixed rear window Black door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Aluminum Panels Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Clock Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) GVWR: 2,880 kg (6,350 lb) Payload Package Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Engine: 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT FFV 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3 message centre in instrument cluster Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest, cupholders, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.