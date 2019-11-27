This 2017 Ford Flex Limited is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. This Ford Flex Limited has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. This Ford Flex Limited's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Ford Flex Limited, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Flex Limited speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Power Options
-
- Windows
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Locking glove box
- Driver foot rest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Wireless phone connectivity
- Metal-look grille
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
- Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Systems Monitor
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- KEYPAD
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- 390w Regular Amplifier
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
- 3.65 Axle Ratio
- 70.4 L Fuel Tank
- 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- 175 Amp Alternator
- GVWR: 2,790 kgs (6,151 lbs)
- BLIS Blind Spot Sensor
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
- Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
- Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
- Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors and Pedals
- Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: shifter button activation
- Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
- and Cross Traffic Alert
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and DVD-Audio
- SYNC Communications & Entertainment System Gen 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD touch-screen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabillities, Applink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
- Wheels: 19 Painted Aluminum
- Tires: P235/55R19 AS BSW
- Perforated Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory, 10-way power driver seat w/power recline and lumbar and 6-way power front-passenger seat w/manual recline and lumbar
