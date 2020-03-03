Menu
2017 Ford Focus

RS | Heated Wheel | Navigation | Sunroof

2017 Ford Focus

RS | Heated Wheel | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,254KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4800048
  • Stock #: DA007A
  • VIN: WF0DP3TH6H4120757
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Ford Focus RS | Heated Wheel | Navigation | Sunroof. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Focus RS | Heated Wheel | Navigation | Sunroof will definitely turn heads. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Focus RS | Heated Wheel | Navigation | Sunroof speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Cornering Lights
  • Driver foot rest
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • 4.06 axle ratio
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Rocker Panel Extensions
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
  • Systems Monitor
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Wing Spoiler
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Streaming Audio
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • RS Unique Wheels & Tires -inc: Shipped separately to dealer
  • Unique RS Car Cover -inc: Shipped separately to dealer
  • Passenger Seat
  • 52.6 L Fuel Tank
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Turbo/Supercharger Boost, Oil Temperature, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 centre LCD touch screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
  • Radio: Sony Audio System w/10 Speakers -inc: HD Radio
  • Wheels: 19 Premium Painted Forged Alloy
  • Tires: 19 Michelin Super Sport Summer
  • Leather Recaro Seats w/Miko-Dinamica Inserts -inc: heated front seats, 8-way power driver seat (up/down, fore/aft, tilt/recline and power lumbar), 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft, recline), 4-way head restraints and RS logo
  • Engine: 2.3L GTDI -inc: auto start-stop technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

Send A Message