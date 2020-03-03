2017 Ford Focus

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks

Electronic stability control (ESC) Comfort glove box

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

Cornering Lights

Driver foot rest

Rigid cargo cover

4.06 axle ratio

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Rocker Panel Extensions

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 12V DC Power Outlets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob

Systems Monitor

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

6-Way Driver Seat

Regular Amplifier

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Wing Spoiler

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat

Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Streaming Audio

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

RS Unique Wheels & Tires -inc: Shipped separately to dealer

Unique RS Car Cover -inc: Shipped separately to dealer

Passenger Seat

52.6 L Fuel Tank

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Turbo/Supercharger Boost, Oil Temperature, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 centre LCD touch screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports

Radio: Sony Audio System w/10 Speakers -inc: HD Radio

Wheels: 19 Premium Painted Forged Alloy

Tires: 19 Michelin Super Sport Summer

Leather Recaro Seats w/Miko-Dinamica Inserts -inc: heated front seats, 8-way power driver seat (up/down, fore/aft, tilt/recline and power lumbar), 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft, recline), 4-way head restraints and RS logo

Engine: 2.3L GTDI -inc: auto start-stop technology

