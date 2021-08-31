2017 Ford Focus

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 2 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

7840035 Stock #: MB326A

MB326A VIN: 1FADP3H20HL310895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # MB326A

Mileage 52,218 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Seats w/Cloth Back Material Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.85 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Streaming Audio SiriusXM Radio -inc: a 6-month prepaid subscription Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Tires: P215/50R17 Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver (up/down, fore/aft, recline), 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft, recline) and 4-way removable adjustable head restraints Radio: Sony AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/10-Speakers -inc: auxiliary input jack, speed-sensitive volume control and HD Radio Wheels: 17 Machined-Aluminum -inc: black painted pockets Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic -inc: SelectShift capability and thumb switch on gear shifter SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, AppLink, 911 As...

