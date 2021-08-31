Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

103,232 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

SE | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

103,232KM
Used
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T93HR101311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VB088A
  • Mileage 103,232 KM

Vehicle Description

You can find this 2017 Ford Fusion SE | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. This Ford Fusion SE | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. The Ford Fusion SE | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
KEYPAD
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Digital/Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.36 Axle Ratio
66.2 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P235/45VR18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and smart-charging USB port
Wheels: 18 Premium Painted Dark Stainless
6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Cloth/Vinyl Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

