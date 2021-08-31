2017 Ford Fusion

$21,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 2 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8051650

8051650 Stock #: VB088A

VB088A VIN: 3FA6P0T93HR101311

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # VB088A

Mileage 103,232 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type KEYPAD Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Digital/Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.36 Axle Ratio 66.2 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Tires: P235/45VR18 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and smart-charging USB port Wheels: 18 Premium Painted Dark Stainless 6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Cloth/Vinyl Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

