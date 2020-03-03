2017 Ford Mustang

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Fixed antenna
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Exterior
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Safety
-
- AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Rear-wheel drive
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- 3.31 AXLE RATIO
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Fixed Rear Windows
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- 61 L Fuel Tank
- Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
- Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
- 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
- Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
- Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: engine oil cooler
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Oil Temperature, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Performance Speakers
- Wheels: 18 x 8 Magnetic-Painted Machined-Alum
- Tires: P235/50R18 BSW All-Season
- Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: launch control
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding, Turn Signal Indicator and Clearance Lights
- Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, 4-way manual adjustable head restraints and driver power lumbar
- SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, AppLink, 911 As...
