2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

2017 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,910KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4714692
  • Stock #: 95635
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF0H5261024
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

Thank you for your interest in one of Ken Knapp Ford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium with 29,910km. The Ford Mustang GT Premium's pristine good looks were combined with the Ford high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. One of the best things about this Ford Mustang is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. The Ford Mustang GT Premium will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Beautiful color combination with Magnetic Metallic exterior over Ebony interior making this the one to own!

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Fixed antenna
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Safety
  • AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • 3.31 AXLE RATIO
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Analog Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Leather/Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Windows
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 61 L Fuel Tank
  • Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
  • Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
  • Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
  • Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: engine oil cooler
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat
  • Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Oil Temperature, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Performance Speakers
  • Wheels: 18 x 8 Magnetic-Painted Machined-Alum
  • Tires: P235/50R18 BSW All-Season
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: launch control
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding, Turn Signal Indicator and Clearance Lights
  • Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, 4-way manual adjustable head restraints and driver power lumbar
  • SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, AppLink, 911 As...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

