2017 Ford Transit

Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Aero-composite halogen headlamps Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Comfort glove box

Manual air conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Trim Black grille Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

3.73 Axle Ratio

HD shock absorbers

Black door handles

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

driver seat

CLEARCOAT PAINT

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Black front bumper

150 amp alternator

Black rear step bumper

Rear-wheel drive

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Radio w/Seek-Scan

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

Vinyl Front Bucket Seats

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch

95 L Fuel Tank

Front Cloth Headliner

GVWR: 9,000 lbs

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints

Split Swing-Out Rear Passenger Side Door

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Engine: 3.7L Ti-VCT V6

Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW

4 Front Speakers -inc: No rear speakers

3950# Maximum Payload

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SelectShift

Passenger Seat

Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: digital clock and audio input jack

Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Hubcaps

Dual Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way manual (fore/aft/recline) driver and front-passenger seats and driver-side armrest, Does NOT include heated seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.