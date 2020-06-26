2017 Ford Transit

- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Aero-composite halogen headlamps
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trim
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- HD shock absorbers
- Black door handles
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- driver seat
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- Black rear bumper
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Black front bumper
- 150 amp alternator
- Rear-wheel drive
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Analog Display
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Radio w/Seek-Scan
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
- Vinyl Front Bucket Seats
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
- Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
- 95 L Fuel Tank
- Front Cloth Headliner
- GVWR: 9,000 lbs
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
- 3800# Maximum Payload
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
- Engine: 3.7L Ti-VCT V6
- Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
- 4 Front Speakers -inc: No rear speakers
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SelectShift
- Passenger Seat
- Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: digital clock and audio input jack
- Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Hubcaps
- Dual Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way manual (fore/aft/recline) driver and front-passenger seats and driver-side armrest, Does NOT include heated seats
