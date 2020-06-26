Menu
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

Cargo Van | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control

2017 Ford Transit

Cargo Van | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  • 52,339KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5269139
  • Stock #: MA275A
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CMXHKB00271
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
3-door

Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van only has 52,339km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! The Ford Transit Cargo Van 's pristine good looks were combined with the Ford high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Transit Cargo Van . It is incomparable for the price and quality. The Ford Transit Cargo Van will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.

Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed antenna
Trim
  • Black grille
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • driver seat
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Black rear bumper
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Black front bumper
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
  • Vinyl Front Bucket Seats
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
  • Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
  • 95 L Fuel Tank
  • Front Cloth Headliner
  • GVWR: 9,000 lbs
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
  • 3800# Maximum Payload
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
  • Engine: 3.7L Ti-VCT V6
  • Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
  • 4 Front Speakers -inc: No rear speakers
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SelectShift
  • Passenger Seat
  • Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: digital clock and audio input jack
  • Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Hubcaps
  • Dual Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way manual (fore/aft/recline) driver and front-passenger seats and driver-side armrest, Does NOT include heated seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

