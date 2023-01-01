Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

153,652 KM

Details Description Features

$30,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,997

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*OnStar*Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4*Heated Seats*CarPlay*Rear Cam*OnStar*Navi

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1681650028
  2. 1681650030
  3. 1681650032
  4. 1681650034
  5. 1681650036
  6. 1681650038
  7. 1681650040
  8. 1681650042
  9. 1681650043
  10. 1681650045
  11. 1681650047
  12. 1681650049
  13. 1681650051
  14. 1681650052
  15. 1681650054
  16. 1681650056
  17. 1681650058
  18. 1681650060
  19. 1681650062
  20. 1681650063
  21. 1681650065
  22. 1681650067
  23. 1681650069
  24. 1681650071
  25. 1681650073
  26. 1681650075
  27. 1681650077
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,997

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
153,652KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9843020
  • Stock #: 07980
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC0HG507980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,652 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4, Heated seats, CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, OnStar, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, SYNC climate control, Touchscreen, Tonneau cover, Boxliner, Keyless entry, Cruise control, Tow hooks, Foglights, 22-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, 5.3L-V8. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 12 years experience and Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Essex Motors

2011 Kia Sportage LX...
 180,217 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 70,990 KM
$14,444 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 153,652 KM
$30,997 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory