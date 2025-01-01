Menu
Low Ks, Front wheel drive, 3.2L-6cyl, Heated seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UApps, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, Climate control, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Foglights, 17-inch black alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

2017 Jeep Cherokee

138,551 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee

North*Low K's*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*Navi

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North*Low K's*Heated Seats*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*Navi

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,551KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, Front wheel drive, 3.2L-6cyl, Heated seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UApps, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, Climate control, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Foglights, 17-inch black alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 19 years of experience. 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Essex Motors

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-776-XXXX

519-776-7555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2017 Jeep Cherokee