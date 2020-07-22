Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Cherokee

45,194 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited | Cooled Seats | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Limited | Cooled Seats | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 5400845
  2. 5400845
  3. 5400845
  4. 5400845
  5. 5400845
  6. 5400845
  7. 5400845
  8. 5400845
  9. 5400845
  10. 5400845
  11. 5400845
  12. 5400845
  13. 5400845
  14. 5400845
  15. 5400845
  16. 5400845
  17. 5400845
  18. 5400845
  19. 5400845
  20. 5400845
  21. 5400845
  22. 5400845
  23. 5400845
  24. 5400845
  25. 5400845
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5400845
  • Stock #: IA104A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS4HW645483

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,194KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # IA104A
  • Mileage 45,194 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited | Cooled Seats | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof with 45,194km. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Jeep Cherokee Limited | Cooled Seats | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Jeep Cherokee Limited | Cooled Seats | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof. A Jeep with as few kilometers as this one is a rare find. This Cherokee Limited | Cooled Seats | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jeep Cherokee Limited | Cooled Seats | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Body-coloured door handles
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Permanent locking hubs
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.734 Axle Ratio
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
GPS Antenna Input
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 18 x 7 Polished Aluminum
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
1000# Maximum Payload
59.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
8.4 Touch Screen Display
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 155,397 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 68,424 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 38,239 KM
$18,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory