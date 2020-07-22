2017 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM 160 Amp Alternator Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Permanent locking hubs Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Leather-Faced Bucket Seats Parkview Back-Up Camera Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 3.734 Axle Ratio 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Leather Gear Shift Knob Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft GPS Antenna Input Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels: 18 x 7 Polished Aluminum Illuminated Front Cupholder Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 1000# Maximum Payload 59.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 8.4 Touch Screen Display Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

