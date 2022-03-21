Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

128,374 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

North | Remote Start | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

128,374KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8679218
  • Stock #: VC024F
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCB7HD233744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VC024F
  • Mileage 128,374 KM

Vehicle Description

You can find this 2017 Jeep Cherokee North | Remote Start | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. The Jeep Cherokee North | Remote Start | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
GPS Antenna Input
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.734 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
1000# Maximum Payload
59.1 L Fuel Tank
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
GVWR: 2,290 kgs (5,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio: Uconnect 5.0 Touch/Hands-Free
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

