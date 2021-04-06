Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

111,062 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys Wheeler | Big Screen | Bluetooth | Cruise Control

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys Wheeler | Big Screen | Bluetooth | Cruise Control

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

111,062KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6955733
  Stock #: 95964A
  VIN: 1C4BJWDG7HL616627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RHINO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 95964A
  • Mileage 111,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is excited to offer this 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler | Big Screen | Bluetooth | Cruise Control. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Wheeler | Big Screen | Bluetooth | Cruise Control will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Removable Rear Window
Engine Oil Cooler
Cloth Bucket Seats
Performance Suspension
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
Black fender flares
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Front centre armrest w/storage
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
8 speakers
Sunrider Soft Top
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
MOPAR Slush Mats
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Towing w/Trailer Sway Control
Manual Transfer Case
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Convertible w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Jeep Trail Rated Kit
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
1000# Maximum Payload
TIRES: LT255/75R17C BSW OFF-ROAD
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
GVWR: 2,449 kgs (5,400 lbs)
85 L Fuel Tank
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 High-Gloss Black Willys
Removable 3rd Row Windows
Power Convenience Group -inc: Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power Locks, Auto-Diming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp, Security Alarm
Connectivity Group -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Bright Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

