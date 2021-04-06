2017 Lincoln MKC

$24,999 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 2 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6834983

6834983 Stock #: LB002A

LB002A VIN: 5LMCJ3D90HUL16385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Sapphire Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # LB002A

Mileage 75,251 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Permanent locking hubs digital signal processor Blind spot sensor Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode 4 12V DC Power Outlets Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Regular Amplifier Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Mobile hotspot internet access Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 3.51 Axle Ratio Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Remote Engine Start Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Illuminated Front Cupholder Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Streaming Audio Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Rear Collision Warning Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 59 L Fuel Tank Chrome Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents GVWR: 2,277 kgs (5,020 lbs) Wheels: 18 Bright Machined w/Dark Stainless Pockets -inc: Painted Tires: P235/50R18 BSW AS Premium Heated/Cooled Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: micro perforated, 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and memory, 10-way power passenger seat w/lumbar support, 4-way manual adjustable front headrests and seatback map pockets Navigation w/Voice Recognition SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 8 centre LCD touch-screen w/swiping capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 smart charging USB ports and enhanced voice recognition Engine: 2.0L GTDI I-4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.