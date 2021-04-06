This 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve | Cooled Seats | Navigation | Panoramic Roof is proudly offered by Ken Knapp Ford The Lincoln MKC Reserve | Cooled Seats | Navigation | Panoramic Roof offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. For those who are ready to drive something more than just a car, this Lincoln MKC Reserve | Cooled Seats | Navigation | Panoramic Roof will appeal to their idea of luxury and refinement. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lincoln MKC Reserve | Cooled Seats | Navigation | Panoramic Roof.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
digital signal processor
Blind spot sensor
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Premium Heated/Cooled Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: micro perforated, 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and memory, 10-way power passenger seat w/lumbar support, 4-way manual adjustable front headrests and seatback map pockets
Navigation w/Voice Recognition
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 8 centre LCD touch-screen w/swiping capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 smart charging USB ports and enhanced voice recognition
Engine: 2.0L GTDI I-4
