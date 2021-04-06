Menu
2017 Lincoln MKC

75,251 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2017 Lincoln MKC

2017 Lincoln MKC

Reserve | Cooled Seats | Navigation | Panoramic Roof

2017 Lincoln MKC

Reserve | Cooled Seats | Navigation | Panoramic Roof

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,251KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6834983
  • Stock #: LB002A
  • VIN: 5LMCJ3D90HUL16385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LB002A
  • Mileage 75,251 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve | Cooled Seats | Navigation | Panoramic Roof is proudly offered by Ken Knapp Ford The Lincoln MKC Reserve | Cooled Seats | Navigation | Panoramic Roof offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. For those who are ready to drive something more than just a car, this Lincoln MKC Reserve | Cooled Seats | Navigation | Panoramic Roof will appeal to their idea of luxury and refinement. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lincoln MKC Reserve | Cooled Seats | Navigation | Panoramic Roof.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
digital signal processor
Blind spot sensor
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Regular Amplifier
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3.51 Axle Ratio
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Rear Collision Warning
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
59 L Fuel Tank
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 2,277 kgs (5,020 lbs)
Wheels: 18 Bright Machined w/Dark Stainless Pockets -inc: Painted
Tires: P235/50R18 BSW AS
Premium Heated/Cooled Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: micro perforated, 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and memory, 10-way power passenger seat w/lumbar support, 4-way manual adjustable front headrests and seatback map pockets
Navigation w/Voice Recognition
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 8 centre LCD touch-screen w/swiping capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 2 smart charging USB ports and enhanced voice recognition
Engine: 2.0L GTDI I-4

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

