Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Chrome Grille Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Steel spare wheel Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES Tip Start 160 Amp Alternator Fixed rear window HD shock absorbers Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Heated Exterior Mirrors ABS and Driveline Traction Control Chrome rear step bumper Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Flex Fuel Vehicle Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Passenger visor vanity mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Light tinted glass Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Curtain 1st Row Airbags Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Remote USB Port - Charge Only Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Streaming Audio Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Armrests w/Storage Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1560# Maximum Payload Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access GVWR: 2,857 kgs (6,300 lbs)

