2017 RAM 1500

125,617 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SLT | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control | Bluetooth

2017 RAM 1500

SLT | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control | Bluetooth

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,617KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6320292
  Stock #: DA015B
  VIN: 3C6JR7BG9HG552303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Light Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # DA015B
  • Mileage 125,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Ram 1500. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ram 1500 SLT | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control | Bluetooth that you won't find in your average vehicle. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. The 2017 Ram exterior is finished in a breathtaking Bright Silver Metallic, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Canyon Brown/Light Beige interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! The look is unmistakably Ram, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ram 1500 SLT | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control | Bluetooth will definitely turn heads.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Tip Start
160 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Heated Exterior Mirrors
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Chrome rear step bumper
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Light tinted glass
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Remote USB Port - Charge Only
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Streaming Audio
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Armrests w/Storage
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1560# Maximum Payload
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
GVWR: 2,857 kgs (6,300 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

