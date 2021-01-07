Menu
2017 RAM 1500

84,809 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

5.7L | Express | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam | 4X4

2017 RAM 1500

5.7L | Express | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam | 4X4

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,809KM
Used
  • Stock #: MB040A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT7HS724479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MB040A
  • Mileage 84,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Ram 1500 5.7L | Express | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam | 4X4 with 84,809km. Quality and prestige abound with this Ram 1500 5.7L | Express | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam | 4X4. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. The Ram 1500 5.7L | Express | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam | 4X4 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Carpet Floor Covering
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
DELETE SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
1430# Maximum Payload
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler
Radio: 3.0
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DISC)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (DISC)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

