Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Ram 1500 5.7L | Express | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam | 4X4 with 84,809km. Quality and prestige abound with this Ram 1500 5.7L | Express | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam | 4X4. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. The Ram 1500 5.7L | Express | Cruise Control | Back Up Cam | 4X4 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
Vehicle Features
Power Door Locks
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Carpet Floor Covering
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down