Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Door Locks Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Fog Lamps Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Steel spare wheel Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Seating Rear Folding Seat Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness POWER REAR WINDOWS Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 160 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust Fixed rear window HD shock absorbers Black door handles Rear centre armrest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner CLEARCOAT PAINT Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element ABS and Driveline Traction Control Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Carpet Floor Covering Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Delayed Accessory Power Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive DELETE SPRAY-IN BEDLINER Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat 1430# Maximum Payload Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler Radio: 3.0 Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DISC) 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (DISC) Urethane Gear Shifter Material

