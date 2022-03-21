$41,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 0 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8675063

8675063 Stock #: MCH03F

MCH03F VIN: 1C6RR7YT6HS586215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Red/black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # MCH03F

Mileage 100,035 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS glove box Manual air conditioning Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Air Suspension Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Electronic Transfer Case 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) 1410# Maximum Payload 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Exterior Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Tip Start Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Steel spare wheel Black Exterior Mirrors Black rear step bumper LED brakelights Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Tires: LT285/70R17E BSW All Terrain Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support 6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Air Springs Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Air Springs Heavy Duty Vinyl Bucket w/Embossed Tread Pattern Wheels: 17 x 8 Aluminum w/Matte Black Pocket

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.