2017 RAM 1500

100,035 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel | Navigation | Sunroof | Remote Start

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel | Navigation | Sunroof | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

100,035KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8675063
  • Stock #: MCH03F
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT6HS586215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MCH03F
  • Mileage 100,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gently-used 2017 Ram 1500 we recently got in. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Equipped with 4WD, this Ram 1500 Rebel | Navigation | Sunroof | Remote Start gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ram 1500 Rebel | Navigation | Sunroof | Remote Start is a perfect addition to any home. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Air Suspension
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
1410# Maximum Payload
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Tires: LT285/70R17E BSW All Terrain
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Air Springs
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Air Springs
Heavy Duty Vinyl Bucket w/Embossed Tread Pattern
Wheels: 17 x 8 Aluminum w/Matte Black Pocket

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

