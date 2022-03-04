Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats only has 115,680km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This Volkswagen Tiguan features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Radio: Discover Media w/Satellite Navigation -inc: Fender Premium audio system, 400-watt digital sound package w/8 speakers and subwoofer, 6.33 inch touchscreen w/proximity sensor, CD player and 2 SD card slots
