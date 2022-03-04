2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

$22,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 6 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # SC022F

Mileage 115,680 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Door Mirrors Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Silver Accents Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Mechanical 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.45 Axle Ratio 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection 1149# Maximum Payload 64 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960lbs) Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm 9 SPEAKERS digital signal processor 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 400w Regular Amplifier Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru Programmable Aero-Composite High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: seatback pockets, 12-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and memory and 8-way manually adjustable front passenger seat w/fold flat function Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces Tires: 18 All Season Wheels: 18 Darkened Mallory Alloy Radio: Discover Media w/Satellite Navigation -inc: Fender Premium audio system, 400-watt digital sound package w/8 speakers and subwoofer, 6.33 inch touchscreen w/proximity sensor, CD player and 2 SD card slots

